(NewsNation) — Music star Avril Lavigne welcomed her first baby, a girl.

The singer and songwriter shared the news on Instagram with three black-and-white photos, saying, “Our Mini F--king Princess has arrived 🎀👑🍼🩷,”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Dfr-VopG76L/?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet

In their first picture, Avril Lavigne and her partner appear to be holding their girl's hand. Another photo shows the music star holding her baby close. The last image is of three checkered sneakers, two adult-sized and one baby-sized, placed on a skateboard.

People reported that a representative for Avril Lavigne said the musician has been spending time with her new family of three.

The music star is also working on her new album, according to her representative, as reported by ABC News.

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