(NewsNation) — A new lawsuit alleges a 13-year-old girl used Google's Gemini chatbot on her school-issued laptop to discuss suicide and conceal her struggles from her family.

Google says it has built safeguards to help young users find support and is reviewing the allegations.

Kids as young as 10 or 11 can get on a computer and talk to an AI chatbot that may seem like the perfect friend.

It always listens, it never gets tired, and it always seems to know what to say. But sometimes, that's exactly the problem.

The new lawsuit underscores a bigger question. What happens when children begin relying on machines for emotional support?

Dr. Dana Suskind, a pediatric surgeon, child development researcher and author of "Human Raised," told NewsNation that children's brains develop through real human connection, including the uncomfortable parts of growing up.

"The technology is coming fast and furious. Everyone needs to understand what AI is, how to use it," Suskind said. "If you haven't developed critical thinking, you won't be able to discern what is factual and what is hallucination."

Experiencing hurt is a normal part of childhood, when children get left out, have arguments or get told no. Those moments may be painful, but they also help children learn how to handle disappointment, resolve conflict and understand someone else's perspective.

AI chatbots can simulate empathy. But it doesn't have its own feelings, needs or a real-life relationship with a child.

A child who turns to AI to avoid every uncomfortable interaction could miss opportunities to develop those critical skills.

The message isn't that artificial intelligence has no place in children's lives. It can be a powerful tool for learning.

But there is a difference between a tool that helps children think and a chatbot that becomes their closest confidant.

Because sometimes the moments that help children grow the most are the ones that make them uncomfortable.

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