This week on our “Missing series”… a first. A mother and her adult son have been missing since December 2022. There’s hardly been a news article or update about the case, until now.

A relative of Ericka and Kamarcus Brooks contacted our team, asking that we look into their disappearance. At the time they vanished, the two were living together in Dunnellon, Florida. Years of searching, frustrated by little coverage and with no new clues or answers, the family still isn’t giving up and has remained hopeful they are found safely.

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