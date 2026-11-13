CLAYTON, Mo. – A Florissant area man is in custody for allegedly attempting to rape a woman in a motel hallway Wednesday night.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Jaier K. Keaton with first-degree rape or attempted rape. Keaton remains jailed on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

According to the Breckenridge Hills Police Department’s probable cause statement, the attempted rape happened at the Super 8 by Wyndham in the 3500 block of St. Charles Rock Road.

Police said Keaton attempted to have sex with a woman he was sharing a room with, despite her repeatedly telling him to stop.

The woman eventually escaped the hotel room, but police said Keaton followed her into the hallway, forced her to the ground and again attempted to force himself on her.

The woman again told Keaton to stop and yelled for help, police said.

Two other motel guests heard the woman screaming and came to her aid. One of the guests punched Keaton as he continued to attack the woman, police said. The two guests ultimately got Keaton away from the victim.

Investigators said part of the attack in the hallway was caught on cellphone video.

Keaton ran from the hotel wearing his t-shirt and underwear. He was apprehended down the street by police.

While being arrested, police said Keaton claimed he was “seduced into rape.”

Keaton has a bond reduction hearing on Thursday, Nov. 19, and a preliminary hearing scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 8.

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