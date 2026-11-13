(NewsNation) — A Marine accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a Marine Corps fitness center bathroom in Okinawa, Japan, will plead not guilty by a defense of insanity related to a sleep disorder.

The event, which allegedly took place March 18, 2025, has stoked further outrage in Japan after the alleged robbery and murder of a woman on Okinawa in October.

Pfc. Austin Wedington, the 29-year-old Marine accused of the sexual assault, was “in a situation that could trigger non-REM parasomnia,” according to Dr. Yoshikazu Takaesu, testifying in Naha District Court.

Wedington consumed both alcohol and ibuprofen that night and was woken up two hours after falling asleep, which led to the assault that night in March, Takaesu says.

The prosecution alleges Wedington climbed into the stall of a women's restroom and grabbed the 20-year-old woman by the mouth. A second woman tried to intervene, and Wedington allegedly stomped her in the face and placed her in a chokehold, resulting in bruises, a neck sprain and a shoulder abrasion.

Once she escaped, Wedington sexually assaulted the first woman, the prosecution says.

The second woman arrived back at the bathroom with another Marine to break down the door, who held back Wedington as the women escaped, the prosecution says.

Wedington testified that he only remembers waking up and looking at the gym before being taken into custody. He claims a history of "extreme nightmares" and insomnia dating back to his years in middle school.

Takaesu acknowledged "a complex act like climbing onto a wall" or into a bathroom stall is "atypical" for those suffering non-REM parasomnia: “There are scenes in which Wedington seems to be impaired, but the next moment he seems to be conscious.

"It seems odd to me,” he added.

In Japan, actions resulting from insanity "are not subject to punishment."

In the past two years, Okinawa has seen three sexual assault cases involving U.S. Marines.

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