(NewsNation) — The ground stop at U.S. airports was lifted Friday evening following a four-hour telecommunications outage, but it will take some time to untangle the chaotic disruption in the nation's aviation system, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said.

Duffy blamed the problem on legacy analog equipment that was overwhelmed Friday and provided inconsistent data to regional air-traffic control centers. Out of caution, he said, the Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop around 4 p.m. Eastern time, halting an aviation system that typically handles more than 2.5 million passengers and more than 30,000 commercial flights daily.

"We systematically, but slowly, brought down 3,500-plus aircraft across the national airspace," Duffy said during a White House briefing.

After fixes, he said, air space was opened at 8:15 p.m. Friday, allowing airlines to begin the process of flying stranded passengers to their destinations. He noted that circumstances will vary across the country, depending on the number of fresh crews that are available to staff flights.

"We're going to try to move as many of those as we can tonight," Duffy said. "If not, we're going to start tomorrow morning with our airline partners, moving those aircraft. But it's going to take us some time to unwind what's happened this afternoon."

Duffy said the shutdown, which has left many travelers unsure where they would sleep overnight, demonstrates why Congress must pass emergency funding of up to $50 billion to overhaul the aviation network with the latest technology.

"We have old switches, old routers. We use 1980s [-era] little copper lines. It's an old system that went down. It went down everywhere. It got overloaded," he said. "All of the new equipment that we put in, none of that went down."

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy speaks as U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin listens on at the White House on November 13, 2026, in Washington, DC. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a rare nationwide ground stop for all departing flights following a major communications outage Friday night. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Mullen holds fast: No indication cyberattack is behind ground stop

Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin, who spoke with reporters earlier in the day, again downplayed the possibility that a cyberattack or Thursday’s Microsoft outage were connected with the ground stop. Investigations continue, he added.

"I do understand the Internet traffic ... where all these conspiracies start running towards," he said. "I just can't say this enough: All your loved ones are safe."

Mullin said his department will leverage FEMA resources to get medications to passengers stranded at airports.

The last two nationwide ground stops occurred in January 2023, for 90 minutes, due to the failure of an FAA system, and after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, for more than two days. Mullin cautioned against drawing comparisons to 9/11, saying he's "not going down that road."

MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 13: Santiago Tovar (front, lying down), Nataly Tovar, Luis Tovar (seated L), Claudia Tovar (C seated), and Romina Tovar (R) wait to hear about the next flight of their vacation trip at Miami International Airport after the FAA announced a nationwide ground stop on November 13, 2026 in Miami, Florida. All flights in the United States are grounded, “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety,” the Federal Aviation Administration said. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

People wait in Terminal B during a nationwide ground stop at Orlando International Airport on November 13, 2026 in Orlando City. Nearly 7,000 flights have been delayed or cancelled. (Photo by Finn Gomez/Getty Images)

People sit at gates waiting during delays and cancellations at LaGuardia airport on November 13, 2026 in the Queens borough of New York City. The Federal Aviation Administration on Friday ordered a nationwide ground stop on all departing flights "due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety."(Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images)

TOPSHOT - Planes wait on the tarmac at Chicago O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, on November 13, 2026. The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a ground stop at all US airports. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

Passengers wait at boarding gates at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington, DC on November 13, 2026. The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a ground stop at all US airports due to a communications problem. (Photo by Zina DESMAZES / AFP via Getty Images)

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 13: People wait in Terminal B during a nationwide ground stop at Orlando International Airport on November 13, 2026 in Orlando City. Nearly 7,000 flights across the United States have been delayed or cancelled. (Photo by Finn Gomez/Getty Images)

White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller (2nd/R), US Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin (R) and White House Communications Director Steven Cheung (L) speak inside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, DC, on November 13, 2026. US air regulators on Friday issued a nationwide ground stop for departing flights, citing a communications problem affecting air traffic control towers. Secretary Mullin stated there is no indication the stop initiated by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) was triggered by a threat to United States. (Photo by Kent NISHIMURA / AFP via Getty Images)

Planes wait on the tarmac at Chicago O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, on November 13, 2026. The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a ground stop at all US airports due to communications problem. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 13: A person looks at a departures board showing delays and cancellations at LaGuardia airport on November 13, 2026 in the Queens borough of New York City. The Federal Aviation Administration on Friday ordered a nationwide ground stop on all departing flights "due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety."(Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images)

Senators demand answers after nationwide ground stop

Duffy said President Trump was briefed about the air travel disruption, which drew sharp responses from at least two Democratic senators.

Sen. Maria Cantwell of Washington said her Commerce Committee will review “technology issues related to how planes communicate through primary frequencies, backup frequencies, and other issues” in the wake of the shutdown, and Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois said she will be "demanding answers from the FAA."

"The safety of our skies is built on redundancies. Whatever led to the nationwide ground stop will warrant a thorough and complete investigation," she said.

For his part, former Navy fighter pilot Matthew “Whiz” Buckley says it’s not unthinkable that adversaries may have disrupted the aviation system with the aid of AI.

“I’m not saying that’s happened here. Our FAA system still has floppy discs and transistor tubes. Something could have happened, but, man, with everything going on in the world right now and the technology and the AI available to people who hate us, anything’s possible," he told NewsNation.

What triggered the nationwide ground stop?

The government has been working to overhaul the outdated technology that air traffic controllers rely on since Congress approved $12.5 billion for the project last year. Miles of old copper wires have been replaced with fiber optic lines and old radio systems are gradually being replaced at airports across the country.

Told that Trump's Republican Party has controlled Congress for nearly two years, Duffy said bipartisan support is needed to get the billions more that are needed.

"Maybe you haven't covered the 100-plus press conferences that I've done on this issue that have been led by the president," he said.

During Friday's ground stop, Duffy said some aircraft, such as medical flights, were not restricted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. Download our NewsNation appfor 24/7 fact-based unbiased coverage.

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