(NewsNation) — Victims and family members gave emotional statements during a press conference about the Brooklyn building collapse that left eight people dead and 18 injured.

Neighbor Cayola Lawrence and husband James Alexander Williams said they were both shocked.

"This was a very traumatic experience to see everything crumble down in front of us," Williams said. "Just to be in a state of shock, you'd be like, 'Oh my goodness, what is going on here?'"

Construction on Brooklyn building brought loud thumps

Lawrence said that as the construction went on, they would hear loud thumps.

"It was traumatizing," Lawrence said. "It was too much; you would hear that thump, that movement in your soul, whether it was five in the morning. It would start in the morning and that thump, boom, and you would just jump. And you would try to get used to it, but it wasn't normal, and I kept saying to my neighbors and my husband, something is wrong."

Lawrence had taken the day off work and was at home attempting to take a nap when the building next door suddenly collapsed.

Families of the victims devastated by Brooklyn building collapse

Mamdou Saliou Diallo, president of the Guinean Community of America in New York, spoke on behalf of a man who lost two family members in the collapse, identified as Guinea nationals Mamadou Barry and Mamadou Ndiaye.

The two men came to the United States five years ago in pursuit of better opportunities and a brighter future, Diallo said. The sister of the victims also took the podium, expressing her devastation.

"Sadly, their lives have been cut short by this devastating tragedy," Diallo said.

Diallo also spoke on behalf of the husband of a pregnant woman who was injured and rescued. The woman and her unborn baby survived, but she sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving medical care at a hospital, Diallo said.

Diallo called on elected representatives to ensure the collapse receives the attention it needs and that families and victims receive support.

Resident says she felt shakes in the building during construction

A girl also shared that when she first arrived home and saw what happened to her house, the first thing she thought about was her cat who was inside. She said she tried to get through to him but realized she didn't know what she was going to face.

"Before all of this happened, we used to feel shakes in our building, like it used to start shaking when they were working," the resident said.

Copyright 2026 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NewsNation.