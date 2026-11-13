Eight people were charged with fraudulently obtaining more than $175,000 in public benefits from the Los Angeles Department of Social Services, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Among those charged are an LA Metro employee and California Employment Development Department employee, the DA’s Office said in a statement. The eight defendants are being charged in six separate felony cases.

Each defendant is accused of repeatedly committing perjury on their public benefits applications and recertifications in order to obtain $177,233.77 in CalWORKS and CalFresh benefits, which are intended to provide necessities such as food, housing, employment, clothing, childcare, medical and utility assistance for low-income families.

The funds, according to prosecutors, were obtained fradulently from DPSS after the eight defendants allegedly concealed tens of thousands of dollars in assets and income, including “a million-dollar rental home, a profitable bakery and an investment account with a $1 million balance.”

In the statement, L.A. County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said that the public benefits are “a lifeline for struggling families, not free cash for fraudsters.”

“While public assistance fraud is a small fraction of the total benefits distributed, even one person who takes advantage of the system is one too many,” he said.

Thursday's statement also included several other related cases regarding identity fraud and EBT skimming cases, including several convictions and ongoing cases.

What public assistance fraud is, how to report it and protection measures

Jaqueline Benitez, who depends on California's SNAP benefits to help pay for food, shops for groceries at a supermarket in Bellflower on Feb. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Allison Dinner, File)

Officials on Thursday also provided information regarding the laws surrounding the fraudulent obtainment of public benefits, as well as ways to report it.

The DA's Office's message was a simple one: "Know the law. Don't game the system."

County prosecutors have already filed over 340 cases alleging a staggering $4.8 million in government losses because of fraud and perjury committed by public benefits recipients in 2026, officials said.

According to the DA, felony public assistance fraud includes:

Failing to report employment income of any member of the household

Failing to report assets

Claiming fictitious children

Claiming a child who does not live in the household

Fraudulent requests for housing assistance

Falsely reporting stolen benefits

Obtaining California benefits while living out of state

There are several ways to report unauthorized charges on EBT cards, including calling the L.A. County Department of Social Services at 1-866-613-3777 or visiting your local DPSS office. Reports can also be made to the California Department of Social Services (CDSS): 1-877-328-9677.

To report welfare fraud anonymously, contact DPSS (1-800-349-9970) or CDSS (1-800-344-8477).

L.A. County District Attorney's Office officials announce charges against eight people in connection with a CalFresh and CalWORKS fraud scheme. Nov. 13, 2026. (KTLA)

As for protection measures, officials recommend the following steps:

Cardholders

Check your EBT balance after each purchase.

Change your PIN the day before your benefits become available each month.

Cover your hand when typing in your PIN.

Use the tap-to-pay electronic chip and only swipe the magnetic strip as a last resort.

Download the California ebtEDGEmobile app, where you can reset your PIN, view your transactions, freeze your card, block transactions and more.

Banks and Retailers

Ensure proper surveillance of ATMs and checkout areas to combat fraudulent activity.

Regularly inspect ATMs and payment equipment for tampering or unauthorized devices.

Contact the California EBT Retailer Hotline at (866) 328-4212 for support.

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