(NewsNation) — A riverboat and an asphalt tanker collided at the Port of New Orleans, leaving 32 passengers hospitalized.

New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno revealed none of the individuals had critical injuries, and all people are accounted for. She credited Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry for his assistance.

NewsNation local affiliate WGNO reported the crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. as the Atlantic Asphalt tanker collided with American Cruise Lines’ American Heritage while it was docked.

Around 129 people, not including crew members, were on board.

“The passengers began disembarking from the (American Cruise Lines) ship after that collision, but while that was happening, the cruise ship began to sink, and then eventually the cruise ship toppled over and flipped,” Moreno said.

“Now, when that occurred, we started to have people in the water," she added.

People waiting to be evacuated from the Mississippi River (Devon Flanagan)

An image of the crash site (Devon Flanagan)

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said the Coast Guard supported local authorities and the state in response to the collision.

The Coast Guard is now working to reopen the river, according to Capt. Melanie Burnham, commander of the Coast Guard’s Sector New Orleans.

American Cruise Lines issued a statement confirming it was their riverboat.

“American Heritage was involved in a collision while it was docked in New Orleans. We are in close coordination with the U.S. Coast Guard and local authorities. Guests and crew were evacuated, and we are deeply concerned for everyone involved. We will share more information as it becomes available," it said.

President Trump praised the efforts of authorities on Friday night.

"Thank you to the United States Coast Guard for doing such an incredible job of rescue, and other work, having to do with the crash of the two ships in Louisiana. Likewise, all of Law Enforcement and First Responders were fantastic!" he said.

"Thank you to Governor Jeff Landry for your outstanding leadership during this very agonizing period of time."

University Medical Center New Orleans issued a statement saying it and other LCMC Health hospitals received approximately two dozen patients: "Our medical teams are currently evaluating patients and providing appropriate care while coordinating with emergency responders. As this remains an active situation, we will provide additional information as appropriate."

Copyright 2026 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NewsNation.