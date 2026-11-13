(NewsNation) — U2 guitarist The Edge reportedly wrote a screenplay for a sequel to the hit Christmas comedy “Elf,” according to actor Andy Richter.

During a recent appearance on “Obsessed: The Podcast,” Richter, who played Morris in the original film, shared that “Elf” producer Shauna Robertson was approached about a potential sequel written by the U2 guitarist.

He recalled Robertson being told, “The Edge from U2 has written a sequel to ‘Elf’ and he wants to talk to you about it.”

Although Robertson was reportedly open to a meeting, the conversation never took place, and the proposed sequel was never produced.

The Edge wasn’t the only unexpected writer to take a shot at continuing Buddy the Elf’s story.

Richter also revealed that Scot Armstrong, who contributed jokes to the original film but was not credited, wrote a separate “Elf” sequel involving evil South Pole elves. That screenplay was also never produced.

Despite the proposed sequels, Richter expressed hesitation about revisiting the holiday classic, saying beloved movies have been “tarnished by their sequels.”



His message about making another movie was simple: “Just let ‘Elf’ be ‘Elf.'”

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