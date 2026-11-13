(NewsNation) — Four years after Bryan Kohberger murdered four University of Idaho students, several legal battles stemming from the killings continue to unfold.

The victims' families are fighting to protect sensitive records and hold Kohberger’s former university accountable, while a surviving roommate is battling to protect her privacy.

Kohberger himself is seeking to withdraw his guilty plea, a move that could reopen the possibility of the death penalty.

He pleaded guilty to the November 13, 2022 murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, and was sentenced to four consecutive life terms in prison.

Victims' families fight to keep cellphone records private

The families of Goncalves, Mogen and Chapin filed a lawsuit in September to prevent the release of private cellphone data collected from the victims’ devices during the murder investigation.

The lawsuit came after the Walla Walla Police Department, which aided the Moscow Police Department in the investigation, received several public records requests seeking forensic data extracted from the phones, including private messages, photographs, emails and other personal information.

"The requested data is clearly not in the public interest and could substantially irreparably damage (the families)," their lawsuit stated.

The families are seeking a judgment and an injunction declaring that the records are exempt from release.

Victims' families sue Kohberger's former university

The families of all four victims sued Washington State University in January for wrongful death and gross negligence, alleging the school failed to act on repeated warnings about Kohberger's behavior before the murders.

Kohberger was a graduate student and teaching assistant at the school at the time of the murders.

Bryan Kohberger appears at the Ada County Courthouse, Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Kyle Green, Pool)

Brian Kohberger, charged in the murders of four University of Idaho students, appears at the Ada County Courthouse, Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Kyle Green, Pool)

Bryan Kohberger, charged in the murders of four University of Idaho students, appears at the Ada County Courthouse, Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Kyle Green, Pool)

Bryan Kohberger, charged in the murders of four University of Idaho students, appears at the Ada County Courthouse, Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Kyle Green, Pool)

Bryan Kohberger, charged in the murders of four University of Idaho students, appears at the Ada County Courthouse, Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Kyle Green, Pool)

Bryan Kohberger, charged in the murders of four University of Idaho students, appears at the Ada County Courthouse, Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Kyle Green, Pool)

Kohberger’s former professor had told Idaho State Police during the murder investigation that he was “obsessed” with serial killers, wrote a paper on burglary and was flagged by several female classmates for sexist behavior, filings showed.

The professor, who wasn’t named in the documents, told investigators that she warned other professors and supervisors that Kohberger might be a predator.

"Despite receiving at least 13 formal reports of Kohberger's inappropriate, predatory and menacing behavior, WSU failed to respond in any meaningful way and allowed Kohberger's escalating behavior to continue unchecked,” the lawsuit stated.

The university denied the allegations and asked the suit to be dismissed, arguing it had no legal duty to prevent Kohberger from committing the off-campus murders.

A jury trial is scheduled for September 2027.

Idaho murders survivor fights to protect her privacy

Dylan Mortensen, one of two roommates who survived the attack, is locked in a legal battle over her request to preserve existing redactions blurring her face in police interviews and body-camera footage.

Mortensen said she and her family have moved nine times because of safety concerns, according to her affidavit.

“Since November 2022, my life has changed in ways I never could have imagined. Along with losing four of my friends and experiencing something incredibly traumatic, I have spent nearly four years dealing with public attention, harassment, threats, and constant speculation about my involvement in what happened,” she wrote in her affidavit obtained by NewsNation.

Mortensen’s request came amid a legal battle involving EWU Media, a crime-documentary production company that sued the city of Moscow to obtain investigative records.

After Idaho Judge Megan Marshall ordered the release of previously withheld investigative records, Mortensen asked the court to keep her face blurred in the footage.

In previously released police body-camera footage, Mortensen told authorities that she heard screaming and crying before briefly encountering a masked man face to face inside the house on the night four students were killed.

While Mortensen acknowledged that her name and photographs are already public, she argued that she should not lose the limited privacy protections she has left.

The judge has not yet ruled on her request.

Kohberger files suit to withdraw guilty plea

Kohberger filed a petition for postconviction relief seeking to withdraw his guilty plea, saying it was induced by false promises.

In his filings, Kohberger said he was “convinced to falsely confess to capital murder and felony burglary by coercion, disinformation, false promises, and the withholding of exculpatory discovery.”

The plea agreement waived Kohberger’s right to directly appeal his conviction and sentence, leaving postconviction relief as his primary avenue to challenge the judgment.

If Kohberger succeeds in withdrawing his guilty plea, the case could return to court for trial, potentially reopening the possibility of the death penalty.

Prosecutors have moved to dismiss the petition.

Victims' families fight to prevent release of crime-scene photos

The families of Mogen and Chapin went to court in 2025 to prevent the city of Moscow from releasing graphic crime-scene photographs and other sensitive investigative materials.

They argued that releasing the images would constitute an unwarranted invasion of privacy and cause further harm to grieving families.

In October 2025, Judge Megan Marshall granted a partial permanent injunction requiring the city to conceal graphic images of the victims' bodies and surrounding blood evidence while allowing other investigative records to be released.

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