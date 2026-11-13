(NewsNation) — Businesses, institutions and individuals were left without access to Microsoft Outlook, Teams, AI and other services in an outage across 365 services affecting over 130,000 users. Some users report restorations to services like Outlook, Teams, and CoPilot, and OneDrive as Microsoft works to fix their services.

After 22 hours of disruption, Microsoft has issued a statement confirming that the outage is not linked to any cyberattack.

https://twitter.com/Microsoft/status/2121282013600907325?s=20

The outage began around noon ET Thursday, reaching 74 countries and territories within an hour.

Services are slowly recovering, but some users still report issues with Microsoft 365 for both business and personal accounts.

Microsoft expertssuggest that affected users may be entitled to a credit on their bill for the outage under the service level agreement the tech giant provides to premium service subscribers.

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