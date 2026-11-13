The Supreme Court announced on Friday it will hear the Trump administration’s case to revive the president’s asylum restrictions at the southern border, issued on Inauguration Day and since ruled illegal by lower courts.

The case, set to be heard this term with a decision expected by summer, will mark one of the court’s highest-profile confrontation with President Trump’s second-term immigration crackdown.

Solicitor General D. John Sauer called the policy Trump’s “main tool” for stopping illegal crossings. Lower courts invalidated it, though the policy has remained in effect as the appeal proceeds.

“And as several high-ranking government officials have explained, if allowed to take effect, the order below threatens to open the floodgates to illegal entry, once again overwhelming the system and rendering the southern border vulnerable to the trafficking of drugs, weapons, and other contraband and enabling cartels to re-establish control,” Sauer wrote in court filings.

Trump signed the proclamation on his first day back in office. It declared an “invasion” at the southern border and categorically predenied the filing of asylum applications.

Asylum seekers, represented by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and immigration groups, quickly sued over Trump’s proclamation, saying that illegal crossing was already in decline and the policy eviscerates noncitizens’ legal rights at the border.

U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss, an appointee of former President Obama assigned the case, agreed Trump’s policy exceeded his authority and blocked it. The administration brought the case to the Supreme Court after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit upheld the judge’s ruling in April.

The asylum battle is one of two new cases the Supreme Court took up on Friday. The justices also said they’d hear Robinhood’s appeal in an investor lawsuit concerning its disclosures as the company went public.

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