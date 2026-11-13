Two people, including the former girlfriend of a prominent California surfer who was brutally murdered inside his Costa Rican home earlier this year, have been arrested in connection with his killing, authorities announced Thursday.

Kurt Van Dyke, 66, a member of a well-known Santa Cruz surfing family and longtime hotel owner in Costa Rica, was found dead Feb. 14 at a residence in Hone Creek, near the Caribbean coastal community of Puerto Viejo.

Agents with Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigation Agency, known as the OIJ, arrested a 31-year-old woman identified by the surname Arroyo and a 34-year-old man identified as Gutiérrez during a series of raids Thursday, Nov. 12.

According to Costa Rican news outlet Teletica, investigators searched three homes in the Pococí area of Limón province before taking the suspects into custody.

In a major development, La Nación reported that Arroyo was Van Dyke’s former girlfriend and the woman who initially told authorities that armed intruders had broken into the residence and attacked the couple.

Investigators now suspect Arroyo helped facilitate the attack, according to Costa Rican news reports citing OIJ officials.

Vladimir Muñoz, deputy director of the investigative agency, said detectives believe Gutiérrez entered the residence with two other men who used violence to try to obtain security codes for Van Dyke’s bank cards.

Authorities suspect the attackers tortured Van Dyke while demanding the information, ultimately killing him.

Investigators found his body beneath a bed with multiple stab wounds and signs of asphyxiation.

According to CR Hoy, Muñoz said investigators also believe the suspects staged the theft of Arroyo’s vehicle to make the crime appear to be a robbery.

The vehicle was later recovered without damage, raising questions about the original account of what happened.

When the killing was first reported in February, Arroyo told authorities that two armed men had entered the home, restrained her with zip ties and assaulted her before fleeing with valuables and her Hyundai Elantra.

The latest findings represent a significant shift in the investigation, although the allegations against the two suspects have not been proven in court.

Investigators are still searching for two additional men believed to have participated in the attack, according to Diario Extra.

The arrests come nearly nine months after Van Dyke’s killing shocked both the Santa Cruz surfing community and residents of Costa Rica’s Caribbean coast.

A longtime expatriate, Van Dyke began visiting the Puerto Viejo area in 1983 and became known for his mastery of the powerful waves at Salsa Brava, earning the nickname “King.”

He later opened and operated the Puerto Viejo Hotel, becoming a familiar figure in the region’s tourism and surfing communities.

Van Dyke grew up in a prominent Northern California surfing family. His father, Gene Van Dyke, was a pioneer in the sport, while his mother, Betty, was a competitive surfer who encouraged women to take up surfing during the 1950s and 1960s.

The family also operated Van Dyke Ranch, a fruit-growing business in the Santa Cruz area.

Following his brother’s death, Peter Van Dyke described Kurt as someone whose life revolved around family, farming and surfing.

“Kurt loved the ocean, our farm, animals and his family,” Peter told the San Francisco Chronicle in February. “It’s a very sad time because of all the great memories we have growing up together, farming and surfing.”

The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities have not announced whether formal criminal charges have been filed against either suspect.

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