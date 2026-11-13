(NewsNation) — Actor Jonathan Roumie really got into character ahead of the new season of “The Chosen.”

The Prime Video series, which sees the actor portray Jesus Christ, premiered in 2019.

The show tells Jesus’ story, and the upcoming sixth season, which premieres on Sunday, Nov. 15, will depict his arrest, trial, torture and crucifixion, which Roumie said he was nervous about.

“Out of all the seasons, it was this season that I was most nervous about in that I didn’t really know how to prepare emotionally for this,” he told the Los Angeles Times.

He explained he turned to prayer to deal with the emotional toll of playing arguably the most influential person in history, but also had to prepare physically for the sixth season.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 20: Jonathan Roumie attends ChosenCon 2026 at Charlotte Convention Center on February 20, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for ChosenCon)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 18: Jonathan Roumie visits "Fox & Friends" at Fox News Channel Studios on February 18, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Roumie said he lost almost 25 pounds in preparation for the role, which was his choice.

“It was what I felt was necessary. I wanted people just to see this image and be like, ‘Yeah, that’s what Christ on the cross would look like,’” he told the LA Times.

“I worked really hard at it, and I pulled it off so I’m pretty proud of that,” he added.

The six-foot-tall actor said at his leanest he weighed 153 pounds.

“It’s been a love-hate relationship with my scale,” Roumie said.

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