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Jonathan Roumie lost 25 pounds for Jesus’ crucifixion scenes on ‘The Chosen’
By Teddy Grant,10 days ago
(NewsNation) — Actor Jonathan Roumie really got into character ahead of the new season of “The Chosen.”
The Prime Video series, which sees the actor portray Jesus Christ, premiered in 2019.
The show tells Jesus’ story, and the upcoming sixth season, which premieres on Sunday, Nov. 15, will depict his arrest, trial, torture and crucifixion, which Roumie said he was nervous about.New ‘Bachelor’ Sam Hartman turned down role until Jesse Palmer stepped in
“Out of all the seasons, it was this season that I was most nervous about in that I didn’t really know how to prepare emotionally for this,” he told the Los Angeles Times.
He explained he turned to prayer to deal with the emotional toll of playing arguably the most influential person in history, but also had to prepare physically for the sixth season.
Roumie said he lost almost 25 pounds in preparation for the role, which was his choice.
“It was what I felt was necessary. I wanted people just to see this image and be like, ‘Yeah, that’s what Christ on the cross would look like,’” he told the LA Times.Kate Middleton says she found ‘hope’ in nature amid cancer journey
“I worked really hard at it, and I pulled it off so I’m pretty proud of that,” he added.
The six-foot-tall actor said at his leanest he weighed 153 pounds.
“It’s been a love-hate relationship with my scale,” Roumie said.Copyright 2026 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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