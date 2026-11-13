(NewsNation) — Protesters at Democrats' "What's Next" conference in Denver Friday appeared to criticize ongoing U.S. military support for Israel.

Young protesters gathered ahead of House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries' remarks, shouting "stop genocide" and "we need an arms embargo now." Once he took the stage, Jeffries was interrupted at least three times by protesters, prompting the crowd to boo and event officials to escort them out.

Democrats will assume control of both chambers of Congress after resounding midterm victories, with Jeffries likely to become Speaker of the House in January 2027. Many of the winning Democrats had campaigned against military aid to Israel and the US-Israeli war with Iran, issues ​expected to get greater ​scrutiny in Congress ⁠next year.

Jeffries called for 'dramatic change' in the Middle East Thursday

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Jeffries called on Thursday for "dramatic change" in the Middle East, while also reiterating his ​support for a two-state solution for Israel and the Palestinians. He specifically called for changes to the U.S. Memorandum of Understanding with Israel, which provides $3.8 billion in US military aid to Israel each ​year and expires in September 2028.

The "What's Next" conference started Thursday and features prominent, newly elected, and potential presidential candidates from the Democratic Party, including former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.

Speaking after Jeffries on Friday was Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., who announced on social media Thursday that he would challenge Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., for the majority leader position. In his announcement, Van Hollen cited the need for "new leadership" in Congress after Americans voted for Democrats "to unrig an economy rigged against working people & fueled by political corruption."

Van Hollen vs. Schumer for Senate Majority Leader

FILE - Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., speaks during the Senate Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies hearing on Capitol Hill, May 12, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) addresses reporters following the weekly policy luncheon on Sept. 29, 2026.

"We should not be preserving our institutions if they are not delivering for the American people," Van Hollen explained at the conference Friday. "And we should be making delivering for the American people the single mission of our government, even when that means shaking things up. And that is why I'm running for the majority leader in the United States Senate."

In his response, Schumer argued that he has "the votes to continue serving as Democratic Leader." Van Hollen, however, has said he already has the support of more than 10 Democratic Senators. The vote for Senate leader requires a majority of the caucus and is a closed-door process that is scheduled for Jan. 4, after the new Congress is sworn in.

NewsNation partner The Hill, Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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