(NewsNation) — Some patients who stop their GLP-1 medications like Ozempic, Wegovy and Zepbound are experiencing mood changes and symptoms of psychosis, according to a case study by psychiatry researchers from the University of Pennsylvania.

In the study, a patient had multiple symptoms of mania, and another reported hallucinations and delusions after taking themselves off their GLP-1s. These findings are leading psychiatrists to ask what effects the drugs have on the central nervous system and how patients with prior mental health issues may respond to the weight loss drugs.

The patients in the study were both men over 50 with previous health conditions, one with a history of depression, the other with anxiety. Following their psychotic episode, one patient was noted to have a low vitamin B12 level, a nutritional deficiency researchers believe might have been exacerbated by GLP-1 use.

The rapid discontinuation of the drug might have contributed to the patients' psychotic symptoms, though authors of the study offer that "there are likely many more patients who have rapidly discontinued GLP-1 agonists and not developed acute symptoms."

What nutritional deficiencies might harm the brain?

Scientists consistently find vitamin B12, B1, D and iron deficiencies in GLP-1 users that are linked to memory and energy problems, all well understood consequences of poor nutrition.

GLP-1 drugs reshape the brain: Study

In another study at the University of Virginia, neuroscientists found that a certain class of oral GLP-1 drugs can directly influence brain circuits that determine our internal motivation and reward systems.

“What we show is that these drugs can reduce not just hunger, but the desire to pursue rewarding food,” said the lead author. “They’re acting on the system that makes you want the cake, not just the system that makes you feel full.”

The researchers believe that GLP-1 drugs could have long-term neurological effects that can shape behavior and well-being across a growing population of users: “If we understand these pathways, we may be able to design treatments that target specific behaviors — whether that’s overeating, addiction or something else entirely.”

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