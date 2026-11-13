(NewsNation) — New York City housing officials had issued nearly 100 open building code violations for the Brooklyn three-story building that collapsed this week, killing eight people and injuring at least 18 others.

Housing Department records indicate that the 98 violations date back to 1972 and continued through May. City records show 11 violations in 2026 alone, including six on the building’s third floor and another violation involving infractions on each of the building’s three floors.

City building inspectors found violations this year ranging from unsafe, exposed electrical wiring to roof leaks to inoperable smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and bedbugs. Residents had also filed complaints about not having water or heat.

NY attorney general launches Brooklyn collapse investigation

The cause of the deadly building collapse remains under investigation. New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Friday that her office is launching an investigation into what caused the building to collapse.

However, Farah Louis, a member of the New York City Council, demanded answers about what caused the tragedy.

“If negligence or ignored safety complaints contributed to this fatal collapse — where children, pregnant women, and elderly New Yorkers were put in harm’s way — those responsible must be held fully accountable under the law."

“A building does not simply collapse in the middle of a residential neighborhood without warning signs or systemic failures," Louis, who represents the Flatbush neighborhood in Brooklyn, said at a news conference Thursday.

Landlord jailed over 1,800 violations before deadly Brooklyn collapse

The building’s landlord, Olufemi Falade, was jailed for 12 days in 2006 after failing to repair hundreds of violations in the 12 buildings he owns across New York City, The New York Post reported. Housing Preservation and Development Commissioner Shaun Donovan told the newspaper at the time that the city found more than 1,800 violations of city building codes in the buildings that he owned.

“This owner is perhaps one of the most egregious examples we’ve seen citywide of flouting the law and forcing his residents to live in horrible conditions,” Donovan told the newspaper in 2006.

In addition to the 98 building code violations and filed complaints, city records indicate that nearly $12,000 in charges had been made in connection with repairs made at the building.

NewsNation affiliate PIX 11 reported this week that the collapsed building at 1321 Flatbush Avenue is currently owned by Isolag Realty Group. The report indicated that the building had numerous OATH and DOB violations dating back to 2019. Despite the violations, the site was never reported to be structurally unstable, according to city records.

City building records also indicate the building contractor, who was involved in the construction site adjacent to the building that collapsed, also had a history of violations. CBS News reported Thursday that the New York Buildings Department ordered the contractor to halt all demolition at the construction site next to the building in March.

The city cited a lack of overhead protection, such as sheds or netting, that would protect properties behind or next to the construction site, CBS News reported. Those violations were corrected, and the work stoppage was lifted by the city in May.

"If there is anyone or any entity that bears responsibility for what happened, we will hold them fully accountable," New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani said at a news conference Thursday.

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