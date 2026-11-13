(NewsNation) — Cryptids are coming to a post office near you, with the U.S. Postal Service announcing a new Mythical Creatures stamp set for 2027.

Not all cryptids made the cut (condolences to the Jersey Devil and el Chupacabra), but five legendary creatures from American folklore were selected to appear on postage in digital illustrations created by tattoo artist Nat Power and designed by art director Antonio Alcalá.

West Virginia's Mothman, a six-to-seven-foot bipedal creature with wings and glowing red eyes first reported in 1966, will appear on a stamp. The sometimes menacing creature is now a popular attraction, with festivals dedicated to its legendary existence.

The stamps will also feature the jackalope, a cryptid from the American West. The legend of the jackalope, now part of Wyoming's tourist lore, was created after taxidermist brothers created an antlered rabbit specimen in the 1930s.

Pennsylvania's squonk also made the list, with a stamp featuring an illustration of the squonk, a creature so self-conscious that it will dissolve into a puddle of tears if perceived. The USPS described the harmless cryptid as a "beloved symbol of anxiety."

From New York's Lake Champlain region, Champ, a Loch Ness-type lake monster, is portrayed on the stamps. Described as a serpent-like creature with a large snout, Champ's existence has roots in pre-colonial indigenous lore.

The final stamp design is dedicated to what is arguably America's most famous cryptid: Sasquatch, also known as Bigfoot. The elusive Pacific Northwest cryptid is described as a large, hairy humanoid creature and also has roots in indigenous legend.

A release date for the stamps has not yet been announced.

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