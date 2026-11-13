(NewsNation) — A maintenance worker reportedly making a routine visit to a North Dakota apartment allegedly discovered a woman who appeared to have been held captive inside a bedroom, leading to the arrest of two people, according to the Fargo Police Department.

Police said officers responded to an apartment building in the 4900 block of 44th Avenue South on Nov. 3 following a report of suspicious activity. A maintenance worker allegedly entered an apartment for routine service and found a woman who appeared to be held against her will inside.

Authorities arrested 40-year-old Calzada-Becerril of Fargo and 41-year-old Erendira Amoles of Moorhead in connection with the case, according to the Fargo Police Department.

The maintenance worker told police that when he went inside the apartment, he found a woman who did not speak English chained to the bed with a security camera pointing at her, and the bedroom windows covered with aluminum foil, according to court documents as reported by Valley News Live.

NewsNation affiliate WJW reported that the woman told investigators her ex-husband, Calzada-Becerril, brought her to Fargo from Mexico in 2024 and had kept her confined inside the apartment since then.

Officials said the investigation remains in its early stages as detectives continue gathering information about what took place.

Both suspects have pleaded not guilty, WJW reported.



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