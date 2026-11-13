(NewsNation) — ABC’s new “Bachelor” didn’t want to do the show but was ultimately convinced by the show’s host.

“Good Morning America” announced Friday that Washington Commanders player Sam Hartman will be the next lead on “The Bachelor.”

The 27-year-old practice squad quarterback said he was “excited but also very nervous.”

“Honestly, at first, I was like, ‘No way,’” he said about his first thoughts being cast on “The Bachelor.”

THE BACHELOR - 2610B After a rollercoaster season like none other, The Bachelor himself, Clayton Echard, returns to face the three women he fell in love with. Jesse Palmer will guide emotional conversations throughout the evening as the bombshell conclusion to Claytons season plays out. What happens next is anyones guess, but it all goes down LIVE. Plus, an exciting surprise announcement that no one will see coming on the finale of The Bachelor, TUESDAY, MARCH 15 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Craig Sjodin via Getty Images) JESSE PALMER

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 01: Sam Hartman #15 of the Washington Commanders looks on before the NFL game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Northwest Stadium on November 1, 2026 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

“I just think there’s a lot of the connotation of it, I was like, ‘I don’t know.’ Then I got really lucky and talked to (host) Jesse Palmer, and he kind of gave me the insight and gave me kind of what it is, what it’s not.”

Palmer, who handed out roses during season 5 of “The Bachelor,” has hosted the show since 2021, taking over from longtime host Chris Harrison.

The long-running reality dating show has been on hiatus for two years, with Grant Ellis being the last “Bachelor,” which aired in 2025, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“I know one thing: when people are saying ‘I do,’ they don’t ask you where you met, they ask you if you wanna do it forever. I don’t see any problem with that,” Hartman said.

The 30th season of “The Bachelor” will air on Sunday, March 21.

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