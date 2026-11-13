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New ‘Bachelor’ Sam Hartman turned down role until Jesse Palmer stepped in
By Teddy Grant,9 days ago
(NewsNation) — ABC’s new “Bachelor” didn’t want to do the show but was ultimately convinced by the show’s host.
“Good Morning America” announced Friday that Washington Commanders player Sam Hartman will be the next lead on “The Bachelor.”Washington Commanders QB Sam Hartman announced as next ‘Bachelor’
The 27-year-old practice squad quarterback said he was “excited but also very nervous.”
“Honestly, at first, I was like, ‘No way,’” he said about his first thoughts being cast on “The Bachelor.”
“I just think there’s a lot of the connotation of it, I was like, ‘I don’t know.’ Then I got really lucky and talked to (host) Jesse Palmer, and he kind of gave me the insight and gave me kind of what it is, what it’s not.”
Palmer, who handed out roses during season 5 of “The Bachelor,” has hosted the show since 2021, taking over from longtime host Chris Harrison.Miss Universe African contestants having US visa issues, may not compete
The long-running reality dating show has been on hiatus for two years, with Grant Ellis being the last “Bachelor,” which aired in 2025, according to Entertainment Weekly.Taylor Swift to perform at CMAs for the first time in 13 years
“I know one thing: when people are saying ‘I do,’ they don’t ask you where you met, they ask you if you wanna do it forever. I don’t see any problem with that,” Hartman said.
The 30th season of “The Bachelor” will air on Sunday, March 21.Copyright 2026 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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