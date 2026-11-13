(NewsNation) — Some psychology patients are increasingly turning to AI chatbots for mental health support as the price of care climbs. According to the American Psychological Association, nearly two in five psychologists have heard from patients who used AI to self-diagnose, and three-quarters of psychologists say patients are discussing AI in therapy.

Last year, a family mourning the self-inflicted death of their 16-year-old-son found a record of troubling conversations with ChatGPT that might have encouraged suicide, leading to a Senate hearing about the harms of chatbots.

A therapist reporting for Psychology Today, Alli Spotts-De Lazzer, experimented with AI chatbot therapy, using the technology as her "emotional trashcan" to see how AI would address communication and boundary-setting issue in her real life.

In the test, AI once again proved its penchant for sycophancy, a tendency found in AI research for chatbots to be overly flattering and affirming to users in order to increase user engagement. Earlier this year, psychology researchers found that sycophantic AI can decrease prosocial intentions, reducing people's willingness to take responsibility and repair interpersonal conflicts.

The AI that Spotts-De Lazzer tested consistently encouraged the user not to ground statements in their own "I" perspective, but to use "you-statements," which can come across as accusatory or provocative, according to the therapist.

Only once the therapist narrowed the prompts, relying on her own expertise, did the AI suggestions improve. When her own responses prompted the AI to explore how people with different psychological traits might respond to certain statements, the AI struggled to retain focus on the problems at hand, spiraling into responses about narcissism.

"The exchange felt a lot like one with someone who learns something and then regurgitates that information without any openness to nuance," Spotts-De Lazzer said.

Still, the therapist believes AI is here to stay.

In therapy sessions, she now checks in with clients about their AI use. She wants to know how the AI made her patients feel and encourages them to ask whether the chatbots are just telling them what they need to hear.

"AI may be helpful. It also can offer advice that humans still need to sort through, evaluate, and adapt for themselves. Relying on it as a substitute for individualized mental health care may be downright dangerous."

What's driving the demand for AI mental health support?

Rising costs, insurance coverage, provider shortages, locational and social pressures are all driving the increase in AI mental health support, says Merida Grant PhD, a behavioral neurobiology and psychiatry professor.

Adults younger than 30 are seeking out AI support more than older adults, raising concerns about social isolation among teens who may develop "cognitive impairments" that could affect their emotional well-being:

“The concern with younger adults or teens surrounds the issue that they may rely heavily on AI and not inform trusted adults or others in their life about critical situations that may require outside intervention,”

For some patients, conversations with their therapist "may be their only source of social interaction," so AI mental health support may reinforce their isolationist behavior and "eliminate the ability of the clinician to model good coping and social skills," Grant argues.

Some patients may have no other choice.

“Generally accessible chatbots appear to offer the path of least resistance for people in need of mental health support — they are supportive to a fault, readily available and easy to access without insurance," said APA CEO Arthur C/ Evans Jr. PhD.

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