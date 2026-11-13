(NewsNation) — The U.S. Postal Service announced it will raise domestic shipping prices, making the fuel surcharge permanent in 2027.

USPS said that it will make a temporary 8% surcharge, which was first implemented in April of this year, permanent, with an additional 3% “given the recent further elevation of fuel prices.”

The surcharge will reportedly be reevaluated in July 2027 based on fuel prices in the first half of 2027.

The Postal Service also filed a notice to increase prices for USPS Ground Advantage, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express and Parcel Select. The change would raise domestic shipping service prices by 5.9% on average, according to a news release.

USPS added that it is also changing international mail and shipping rates, raising prices by an average of 7.9% for some services.

“The USPS governors believe these new rates will keep the Postal Service competitive while providing the agency with much needed revenue as it continues to struggle with financial issues,” USPS said in a statement.

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