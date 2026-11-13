(NewsNation) — ABC has revealed that Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Hartman is the star of the 30th season of the hit reality dating show "The Bachelor."

The 27-year-old NFL practice-squad player came straight from the team's win over the New York Giants Thursday for an appearance on "Good Morning America" Friday, where he told the hosts, "I’m excited but also very nervous."

"I have a tough time holding conversation with one girl. 30 is going to be pretty tough," Hartman added. The upcoming season will premiere March 21 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and will stream the following day on Hulu, the network said.

Hartman will be the fifth athlete to star in the show, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He played college football for Wake Forest University and the University of Notre Dame before the Commanders signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2024.

The “Bachelor” universe hasn't aired anything since summer 2025’s “Bachelor in Paradise," leaving fans eagerly awaiting its return.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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