(NewsNation) — A union representing farm workers is warning that bird flu cases are being widely undercounted in Washington.

The warning comes after a dairy worker died from H5N1 in the state and after news that bird flu has been detected in a dairy herd in nearby Oregon for the first time.

"We have now connected with a number of workers and have confirmed that more workers are sick with avian flu symptoms who have not been tested. Their symptoms range from very mild to very severe," Union Farm Workers said.

United Farm Workers posted a statement on X warning that an ongoing immigration surge in Washington's Yakima Valley is contributing to the difficulty in tracking human bird flu cases.

“UFW staff are trying to support sick workers, but there are many barriers,” they wrote. "Workers with milder symptoms are reluctant to be tested or miss work because sick cattle still need care. Workers are very afraid of ICE-related retaliation if they don’t follow employers’ instructions.”

Three cases of bird flu were reported in the area earlier in the month, with all patients exposed by occupational contact with dairy cows. One of those people, who did have an underlying health condition, died from H5N1.

It was the first death recorded in 2026 and the third recorded since 2024.

The union warned that more workers are sick but are not getting tested and are offered inadequate protective gear, usually goggles and gloves, for handling raw milk.

"These workers need to be given real information and usable PPE. They need paid sick time to need to be tested and treated," the union said.

There are no reports of human-to-human transmission, and officials say risk to the general public remains low.

However, experts have raised the alarm about a potential public health threat after bird flu was detected at a mink farm in Utah.

Experts warn that similarities between mink and human airways could raise the risk of a bird flu mutation suitable for human-to-human transmission. Public health experts warn that a failure to cull the infected mink herd and a lack of monitoring by state officials could lead to a broader threat.

Copyright 2026 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NewsNation.