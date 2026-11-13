CHICAGO (WGN) — The latest twist in the ongoing Chicago Bears stadium saga — another group has come forward with a pitch to keep the Bears in Chicago.

A group of developers backed by State Sen. Willie Preston, D-Chicago (16th District), and State Sen. Robert Peters, D-Chicago (13th District), unveiled "Bronzeville Lakefront" at Olivet Baptist Church on Thursday morning. The $10-billion development pitch centered on transforming 100 acres of land around the old Michael Reese Hospital site in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood, and included digital mock-ups of what the proposed stadium could look like.

"What makes this location beautiful is both its people and its connection to the city," Peters said.

Bronzeville Lakefront Bears stadium proposal 1

Bronzeville Lakefront Bears stadium proposal 2

Bronzeville Lakefront Bears stadium proposal 3

According to the proposal plan, the 100-acre site around the Michael Reese hospital site would be transformed into an entertainment, cultural and residential mixed-use development with a health and wellness center, retail pavilion and more than 5,000 new mixed-income units that include affordable, senior and student housing. Then, at the center of the project, would be a 75,000-seat domed stadium as the crown jewel.

Renovations would also happen at two of the five Prairie Shores high rises located within the 100-acre development.

"Three of the five towers eventually will be replaced as part of the development of new, modern housing with abundant amenities," Capri Investment Group's Quintin E. Primo III said.

If the plan goes through, developers said they would also propose a community benefits agreement where part of that legal contract would impact Prairie Shores tenants. Tenants who move into new, comparable units could be eligible to keep the same rent payment they have now for five years or more, and residents who have lived at the complex for more than five years would receive additional benefits on top of the five-year fixed rent price.

"Take this token so that we build not just a stadium, but we build the economic [boon] that this city and this side of town deserves," Preston said.

Local resident Rochelle Miles told WGN-TV the thought of the Bears moving to the South Side sounds too good to be true, but she's also skeptical about the proposed promises being made to Prairie Shores.

"A lot of people say that until it comes down to the small, fine print in black and white ... do your homework," Miles said.

Since Mayor Brandon Johnson was elected, there have been at least nine stadium proposals publicly made to sway the Bears in one direction or the other.

Brandon Johnson's 2024 Gala along the Lakefront Arlington Heights International Racecourse Hammond, Indiana - Lost Marsh Golf Course Hammond, Indiana - Wolf Lake Terminal Portage, Indiana "Halas Harbor" McCook, Illinois - Vulcan Property Old U.S. Steel site near Quantum Campus around 85th & LSD White Sox Relocate to The Railyards, Bears take over Rate Field property "Bronzeville Lakefront" - Old Michael Reese Hospital site

Of the myriad proposals made, the Bears — at least publicly — have stood behind the Wolf Lake Terminal site in Hammond, Indiana, as their preferred destination at this point in the saga with the Arlington Heights Racecourse property.

It's seen as the second-place option, pending favorable legislation being passed in Springfield to give the Bears property tax certainties to continue building in the northwest suburbs.

This group of developers crafted the "Bronzeville Lakefront" pitch with that information in mind, and offered to wipe the slate clean if in Arlington Heights if the Bears moved forward with their proposal.

"Our global investors that we've signed with — and I and our team — are prepared to buy the Arlington Heights site and eliminate the conflict," Primo said.

*The Chicago Bears have not returned WGN-TV's request for comment on this story.

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