CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you're feeling a little superstitious today, you're not alone.

Friday, Nov. 13, marks the return of one of the most notorious dates on the calendar, a day associated with bad luck, creepy coincidences, and centuries-old superstitions.

From avoiding black cats and walking under ladders to postponing major decisions, Friday the 13th has become a cultural symbol of misfortune. But despite its reputation, the origins are more complicated than many people realize.

So why exactly is Friday the 13th considered unlucky, and is there any reason to be worried?

Why is Friday the 13th considered unlucky?

The superstition is commonly linked to two separate beliefs: the number 13 is unlucky, and Friday has historically carried negative associations in some Western traditions.

In Christianity, one frequently cited explanation involves the Last Supper, where Jesus Christ dined with his 12 apostles before his crucifixion. Judas Iscariot, who betrayed Jesus, is traditionally associated with the 13th place at the table.

Friday also carries religious significance because Jesus is traditionally believed to have been crucified on that day. However, historians have not established a single definitive origin for the combined Friday the 13th superstition.

While negative associations with Fridays and the number 13 existed independently for centuries, the widespread fear of the two occurring together appears to have developed more recently.

Did Friday the 13th originate with the Knights Templar?

One popular, yet unproven theory links the superstition to Friday, Oct. 13, 1307, when King Philip IV of France ordered the arrest of members of the Knights Templar, a medieval Christian military order.

The arrests led to persecution, imprisonment, and the eventual dissolution of the order.

Although the historical event occurred on a Friday the 13th, there is little evidence that it actually gave rise to the modern superstition. The connection has been popularized through books and other works of fiction.

What is the fear of Friday the 13th called?

There is even a name for the fear of Friday the 13th: paraskevidekatriaphobia. The term combines Greek-derived words associated with Friday, the number 13 and fear.

A related term, triskaidekaphobia, refers specifically to the fear of the number 13.

The superstition has become so recognizable that some hotels and office buildings skip labeling a 13th floor, while certain airlines omit row 13 from their seating arrangements.

How often does Friday the 13th happen?

Friday the 13th is not as rare as it might seem.

Every calendar year has at least one Friday the 13th, and some years have as many as three.

In 2027, the date falls on Friday, August 13.

How did Friday the 13th become a pop culture phenomenon?

The superstition gained even greater recognition through horror movies, particularly the "Friday the 13th" franchise, which began in 1980.

The films helped turn the date into a recognizable symbol of horror, with the fictional killer Jason Voorhees becoming one of the genre's most famous characters.

Today, Friday the 13th continues to inspire horror movie marathons, themed events, social media posts and playful warnings about bad luck.

Is Friday the 13th actually unlucky?

Despite its reputation, there is no scientific evidence that Friday the 13th is inherently more dangerous or unlucky than any other date.

For many people, the day is simply another Friday. For others, it is an opportunity to embrace spooky traditions and enjoy the folklore surrounding the date.

Whether you plan to avoid ladders, watch a horror movie or carry on with your normal routine, one thing is certain: Friday the 13th has a way of capturing people's imaginations.

And if something goes wrong this Friday, at least you'll have a convenient date to blame.

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