SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV-TV) — A man carrying an AR-15-style rifle openly through downtown Savannah is drawing mixed reactions from residents and visitors, raising questions about gun rights, public safety and Georgia's open-carry laws.

Cody Tlacuatl told NewsNation local affiliate WSAV his decision to walk through the city with the rifle is about exercising his Second Amendment rights.

"When I walked in Savannah open carrying my rifle, everybody that I had an interaction with, they loved it," Tlacuatl said.

However, people in downtown Savannah had differing opinions about seeing a rifle carried openly in a busy downtown area.

Some questioned whether carrying a rifle around families and children was appropriate, while others said they had no issue with it as long as no one was being harmed. One stated that focus should be on regulating ammunition rather than restricting firearms.

Georgia law generally allows people who are not prohibited from possessing firearms to openly carry long guns in public places where firearms are permitted.

Under Georgia Code Section 16-11-126, a person who is not prohibited by law from possessing a long gun may carry one without a weapons carry license. However, restrictions apply to certain locations, including courthouses, jails and other designated areas.

Tlacuatl says he believes openly exercising those rights is important to preserving them.

"I believe that it's important that we exercise our rights. If we don't exercise our rights, they slowly become forgotten over time and they slowly start to erode," he said.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson acknowledges that Tlacuatl's actions are not illegal under the circumstances described. However, he says protecting constitutional rights should also include considering the safety of others.

"We believe that we can protect the Second Amendment and protect second graders," Johnson said.

Johnson says his primary concern is how residents and visitors might react when they see someone walking through a busy downtown area carrying an AR-15-style rifle.

He also questioned Tlacuatl's motive, pointing to videos of the walks being recorded and shared on social media.

"Well, it's a stunt," Johnson said. "The fact is, you know, it is a stunt and people do things to be able to get attention."

Johnson said he is concerned about how people may respond out of fear when they see someone openly carrying a rifle.

Tlacuatl says Savannah is not the first city where he has openly carried his rifle. He says he began doing so in Hinesville several months ago and plans to continue visiting other cities.

Meanwhile, Johnson says he hopes state lawmakers will revisit Georgia's gun laws, with the goal of protecting Second Amendment rights while addressing public safety concerns.

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