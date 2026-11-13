(NewsNation) — An AI startup is hiring people to supervise its humanoid robots as the company works to develop machines with human-level intelligence.

Figure AI posted the "Shift Coordinator, Humanoid Robot Operations" role in November. The position will oversee both the robots and the people who operate them from 10:30 p.m. to 7:00 a.m., five days a week, with one weekend shift. It pays between $40 and $45 per hour and is a contract-to-hire position.

What are the responsibilities for Figure AI's shift coordinator?

"You'll set priorities, keep robots running for real commercial use cases, solve problems as they come up, and hand the day team a clear, accurate picture of what happened overnight," according to the job posting.

Specifically, the shift coordinator will be responsible for addressing failures and enforcing safety procedures as the company continues developing its "autonomous general-purpose humanoid robots." Figure's robots are reportedly designed to perform tasks for home and commercial markets.

The company is also hiring people "to work directly with its machines to test and validate new behaviors and skills," Business Insider reported. This all comes as more and more companies develop robots for use in homes, businesses and even schools.

'These robots can eliminate the need for unsafe and undesirable jobs'

Tech entrepreneur Brett Adcock founded the company in 2022, saying at the time that his goal was to develop robots "that make a positive impact on humanity and create a better life for future generations."

"These robots can eliminate the need for unsafe and undesirable jobs — ultimately allowing us to live happier, more purposeful lives," Adcock added. Since then, the company has developed three generations of the robot, with its fourth-generation model now in the design phase, according to Forbes.

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