(NewsNation) — Three members of the Insane Crip Gangsters Gang have been indicted Thursday for the 2022 murder of a 12-year-old boy during a drive-by shooting in Brooklyn, New York, according to the Eastern District of New York U.S. Attorney’s Office.

In March 2022, three members of the group were allegedly targeting a person from a rival gang and shot into a car they thought their opponent was in. But the car was misidentified, and the gunfire hit 12-year-old Kade Lewin and a second passenger inside the car in the drive-by shooting, according to the attorney’s office.

The three members, identified as Ousmane Diallo, Mayel Bussereth and Jonah Luc, were indicted on racketeering and firearm-related charges for Lewin’s murder.

“Today's indictment demonstrates this Office's commitment to making our communities safer by holding gang members accountable for senseless acts of gun violence that endanger our communities," stated United States Attorney Joseph Nocella, Jr.

On the day of the shooting, a surveillance video captured Luc and a second person coming out of an apartment unit in a residential building in Crown Heights, known to be a place used by Insane Crip Gangsters members in Brooklyn, according to officials. They were both captured walking to a black Mercedes-Benz sedan parked near the building.

Around a minute later, Diallo and Bussereth also came out of the Crown Heights apartment and got into the Black Mercedes, according to officials.

A few minutes later, according to officials, the three of them headed in the Mercedes eastbound in Brooklyn. They arrived at East 56th Street and Linden Boulevard and drove around the area multiple times, according to the attorney’s office.

Around 7:50, Diallo and Bussereth allegedly fired multiple gunshots from the Mercedes into a sedan parked on the side of the road. Around 11 gunshots were detected by the New York City Police Department, according to officials.

The gunfire hit the boy in the head and chest, officials said, claiming his life. The shots also hit another person in the car, but she survived her injuries, according to the attorney’s office. An 8-year-old girl also sitting in the sedan was not hurt.

“Kade Lewin was just 12 years old when his life was tragically cut short by senseless gun violence," said Kings County District Attorney Eric Gonzalez.

The three gang members all had criminal histories, according to officials.

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