(NewsNation) — Several contestants from Africa may miss the 75th annual Miss Universe pageant because of visa issues.

Miss Universe Zimbabwe Roseanna Hall said she’s having issues getting a visa to travel to Puerto Rico for the competition, which happens Nov. 24.

Contestants for the long-running pageant began arriving in Puerto Rico on Nov. 8 for pre-pageant activities, registration and fittings, according to the BBC.

“Today, I was meant to leave for Puerto Rico to represent Zimbabwe at the 75th Miss Universe @missuniverse,” Hall said in a Nov. 8 Instagram video.

"We have been back and forth, trying to get my visa approved," she said.

Miss Universe Jamaica, Gabrielle Alexis Henry, showcases her evening gown during the 74th Miss Universe Preliminary competition on November 19, 2025, in Bangkok, Thailand. (Mohan Raj/Getty Images)

“After months of preparation, I am not giving up. I remain confident that God who began a good work in me will bring it to completion,” Hall said, adding that she was currently in South Africa.

Zimbabwe is one of 19 countries placed under U.S. travel restrictions by the Trump administration.

Zambia withdrew Pamela Mubanga from the competition due to the restriction.

"Unlike situations where a contestant's visa is denied due to personal circumstances, documentation or organizational challenges, Mubanga's situation is linked to the United States' presidential travel restriction affecting Zambia and other African countries," Zambia’s pageant organizers told the BBC in a statement.

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