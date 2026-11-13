(NewsNation) — Taylor Swift is returning to the Country Music Association Awards stage for the first time in 13 years.

“Good Morning America” announced Tuesday that the singer/songwriter will perform at the “60th CMA Awards.”

The “Opalite” singer is nominated for single of the year for “I Knew it, I Knew You,” the original song for “Toy Story 5.”

During her last performance at the CMAs — in 2013 — Swift performed “Red” with Vince Gill and Alison Krauss.

FILE - Taylor Swift appears at the MTV Video Music Awards in Elmont, N.Y., on Sept. 11, 2024. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

In 2009, she became the youngest person ever to win the awards’ top honor, Entertainer of the Year.

Other performers hitting the stage at the Nov. 18 ceremony include Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Kacey Musgraves, Cody Johnson, Tucker Wetmore, Tim McGraw, Zach Top and The Red Clay Strays.

Copyright 2026 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NewsNation.