(NewsNation) — BMW of North America has issued a recall of 720,796 vehicles due to fire risk when parked or turned off. It's also warning people who own one of these cars to park the vehicles outside, away from other vehicles and buildings, until repaired.

2012-2016 BMW 3 Series

2012-2016 BMW 5 Series

2012–2015 BMW X1

2012-2016 BMW Z4

2013-2017 BMW X3

2014-2016 BMW 2 Series coupe

2014–2016 BMW 3 Series sportswagon

2014-2016 BMW 328xi Gran Turismo

2014-2016 BMW 4 Series convertible

2014-2016 BMW 4 Series coupe

2015-2016 BMW 2 Series convertible

2015-2016 BMW 4 Series gran coupe

2015-2018 BMW X4

2016-2018 BMW X5 xDrive40e

These vehicles were recalled in 2024 due to a water pump issue that must be repaired again. An improperly sealed electrical connector on the water pump may be exposed to water and short-circuit, creating a fire risk. A remedy is in development and will be free at a BMW dealership once available.

BMW is aware of approximately 10 instances in the U.S. that relate to or may relate to the issue, but there have not been any known crashes or injuries.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed in December. Affected vehicle identification numbers and license plates will be searchable on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website when the letters are mailed.

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