(NewsNation) — New York City has launched a massive investigation into the building collapse in Brooklyn that left 18 injured and eight dead Wednesday afternoon.

Engineer Casey Jones tells NewsNations Markie Martin that the first step is to look at the excavation system. Having looked at those plans, Jones says they raise many questions.

"I've looked at the plans, the structural engineering plans for the excavation support system," Jones said. "There are already questions in my mind about some of the allowable vibration limits. There appears to have been no bracing or underpinning of the basement wall — excuse me, they call it the cellar wall — that was below the three-story building that collapsed."

Jones said investigators will need to look if there were engineer errors made or construction errors or insufficient oversight by city building officials.

Brooklyn building collapse: Neighboring developer ignored stop-work order

The three-story building had 98 open housing violations at the time of the collapse, including leaks. While concerning, Jones says what's more concerning is the violation of the stop-work order by the developer and contractor.

"I think the more immediate issue would be the reporting that the developer and the contractor violated a stop-work order back in March for failure to protect adjacent properties during the demolition activity," Jones said. "And reportedly, they proceeded anyway against that stop-work order and demolished the building at 2625 Bedford Avenue."

Jones says the fine against the contractor for violating the order was not extreme.

"They were only fined $10,000," Jones said. "A $10,000 fine that could save you a month on a project like this is peanuts."

98 violations flagged before Brooklyn building collapse killed 8

Jones says that he thinks the level of protections implemented in this case was inadequate.

"Just what's been documented in the submitted plans raises a lot of red flags, in my personal opinion, in terms of vibrational limits, relatively infrequent readings of the monitoring points on the building," Jones said. "They were specified to be read weekly instead of daily, things of that nature."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 11: A construction worker embraces a child at the scene of a partial building collapse on November 11, 2026 in the Flatbush neighborhood in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. One person has been confirmed dead and several others have reportedly been injured after a three-story building partially collapsed into an open construction site at Bedford Ave. and Flatbush Ave. in Brooklyn. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Members of the New York City Fire Department and first responders search for victims in the rubble a day after a building collapsed in Brooklyn in New York on November 12, 2026. New York City's fire department reported Thursday that more victims had been found after a three-story residential building collapsed a day earlier, raising the death toll to at least six, with 19 injured. Search efforts were continuing in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn, the agency said, with approximately 250 firefighters and rescue workers deployed to the site. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 11: First responders rush a man to an ambulance after he was rescued from the rubble at the scene of a partial building collapse on November 11, 2026 in the Flatbush neighborhood in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Several people have reportedly been injured after a three-story building partially collapsed into an open construction site at 1321 Flatbush Ave in Brooklyn. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Damage is seen after a building collapsed in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Ryan Murphy)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 11: Members of the FDNY respond to the scene of a partial building collapse on November 11, 2026 in the Flatbush neighborhood in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Several people have reportedly been injured after a three-story building partially collapsed into an open construction site at 1321 Flatbush Ave in Brooklyn. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Several residents in the area have been evacuated as a precaution following the collapse. Jones says a structural engineer should be brought in to inspect those buildings.

"I think an independent structural engineer should be brought in to do some immediate inspections of these adjacent buildings to provide monitoring points and other control measures to assess what's going on there before people are allowed to go back in," Jones said. "Unfortunately, there's going to be some delays there, I think."

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