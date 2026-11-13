Alaskans have rejected another effort to repeal the Last Frontier’s unique, ranked choice voting system and open primaries, Decision Desk HQ (DDHQ) projects.

Alaska adopted ranked choice voting and open primaries in a 2020 ballot measure, first implementing the system in the 2022 election cycle along with new campaign finance rules. But opponents haven’t let up on efforts to undo the changes.

In 2024, a proposed repeal was narrowly rejected by less than 1 percentage point of the total vote. This year’s similar measure was backed by top Republicans, as Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy, Alaska Rep. Nick Begich and President Trump called for its end.

Only Alaska and Maine use ranked choice voting statewide. Under the system, voters rank candidates in order of preference. If no candidate gets more than 50 percent of first-choice votes in the first round of counting, the candidate with the fewest votes gets eliminated and their support is redistributed to those voters’ second preference.

Alaska also uses open, top-four primaries, in which all candidates appear on the same primary ballot regardless of party. The four highest-scoring contenders advance to the general election.

Supporters say the system helps eliminate vote-splitting and potential spoiler candidates.

Opponents of the system, many of whom have been Republican leaders in the state, have argued that it’s too confusing for voters.

In the 2022 special election for the House, for example, a fifth of Begich’s voters did not make a second-choice pick as he lost to Democrat Mary Peltola.

The “no” vote on this year’s Ballot Measure 2 keeps in place the open primary system and ranked choice voting in the general election, rejecting a proposed reversal to party primaries. It also holds onto the campaign finance provisions established in the 2020 ballot measure.

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