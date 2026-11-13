Alex Murdaugh’s defense is trying to get his case thrown out before a South Carolina retrial after winning access to test previously unexamined DNA, which they are set to discuss in a hearing today. What to expect > The criminal case of Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, has taken another turn following his Florida arrest, with a mental competency evaluation now potentially shaping his legal future. Here’s what determines whether he’s competent to stand trial > The service member who scolded Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and his staff at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Virginia has received a top award. ‘Well done’ > A man in Idaho allegedly kidnapped and tortured his ex-girlfriend with pliers for several hours, authorities said. The investigation > The Massachusetts physicist advising the White House on UAP is sharing plans to develop a system of specially designed telescopes that would be trained on UFOs to gather high-resolution images and other information. What to know >