(NewsNation) — SpaceX is preparing for a historic rocket launch Friday, during which the company will attempt to recover both stages of its Starship rocket.

The company will attempt to bring both pieces of their over-400-foot rocket back to the launch site after takeoff, trying to catch the rocket itself. If successful, this will be the 15th test flight with no humans on board.

“If successful this will mark the first full recovery of an orbital launch system and a breakthrough moment in making Starship a reliable and rapidly reusable rocket,” Space X’s website says.

The system differs from NASA’s Artemis space launch system in size. Starship is more than 80 feet taller and twice as powerful. Most distinctly, it is designed to be reusable.

NASA is counting on a version of Starship as a potential moon lander, with the first Artemis astronaut moon landing targeted for 2028. SpaceX has its sights set on Mars soon after. The 75-minute launch window opens at 4:45 p.m. Central time.

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