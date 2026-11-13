(NewsNation) — Microsoft still can’t say when its widespread Outlook and Microsoft 365 outage will be fully fixed, but said it has seen "performance improving across a growing portion of affected Microsoft 365 infrastructure."

"Some users may still experience intermittent issues as recovery actions continue. We’re focused on recovery for the remaining affected environments while prioritizing email queue and backlog reduction," Microsoft said according to updates posted on X.

Microsoft outage timeline. (NewsNation)

The company said Friday morning that its latest fixes are helping, but it has offered no timeline for full recovery.

What caused the Microsoft outage?

The trouble began around 11:17 a.m. ET Thursday with Outlook, then spread to other services, including Teams, Copilot, OneDrive and SharePoint. When some went offline, the strain shifted to others, and as engineers worked to restore them, some buckled again.

Microsoft said it has no indication of a cyberattack and promised a full explanation once the problem is resolved.

Downdetector said 74 countries and territories reported outages in just one hour. More than 130,000 users reported Outlook problems at Thursday's peak, though new reports have since dropped.

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