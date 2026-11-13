(NewsNation) — Iran's Revolutionary Guard says it destroyed a U.S. early-warning radar system in Bahrain, according to a statement quoted by Iran's state-run IRNA news agency.

The Guard said the attack followed a U.S. strike on a telecommunications pole in the southern Iranian port of Sirik and described it as a warning to Washington to stop its strikes. Neither claim could be independently verified.

U.S. Central Command and Bahrain's Ministry of Information did not immediately respond to a request for comment, The Associated Press reported.

Bahrain is home to the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet.

Iran says gas tanker hit mine in Strait of Hormuz

The Revolutionary Guard also said a liquified petroleum gas tanker struck a mine and exploded while trying to sail through the eastern part of the Strait of Hormuz. The Guard said the vessel ignored multiple warnings.

The claim could not be independently verified, and the U.K. Maritime Trade Operations agency had not immediately reported the incident.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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