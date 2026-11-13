(NewsNation) — Alex Murdaugh's defense team is trying to get his case thrown out before a 2027 retrial after winning access to test previously unexamined DNA, which they are expected to discuss in a hearing Friday.

Murdaugh’s attorneys allege investigators misled a grand jury about blood splatter evidence on his T-shirt and gave fake testimony about firearms on his property. Prosecutors have acknowledged errors but deny deliberately misleading anyone.

He was convicted in 2023 of killing his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and his son, Paul Murdaugh, but that conviction was overturned earlier this year.

The South Carolina Supreme Court granted Murdaugh a new trial over allegations that former Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca “Becky” Hill tampered with the jury.

In October, a judge allowed Murdaugh's defense team to test DNA found under Maggie Murdaugh's fingernails.

In a prior pre-trial hearing, defense attorney Dick Harpootlian claimed significant questions surround the case as he argued for independent DNA testing and claimed there were conflicting reports from first responders the night of the murders.

For now, Murdaugh's retrial is scheduled for April of next year. He's currently serving a 40-year sentence for in federal prison for stealing millions of dollars from clients in a series of schemes.

The prosecution argues Murdaugh killed his wife and youngest son to generate public sympathy because he knew he was about to get caught.

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