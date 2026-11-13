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Brooklyn building collapse unlikely to result in jail time: Surfside attorney
By Katie PavlichTatiana Carter,3 days ago
(NewsNation) — Criminal charges, and any jail time that could come with them, are unlikely in the deadly Brooklyn building collapse, according to an attorney who led the legal fight for victims of the Surfside disaster.
Ricardo Martinez-Cid, lead counsel for the victims of the 2021 Surfside collapse in Florida, was a guest of NewsNation's "Katie Pavlich Tonight" on Thursday. Dan Eschenasy, a former chief structural engineer for New York City's Buildings Department, also appeared.Victims killed in New York building collapse identified
Eight people died Wednesday when the three-story building came down at the edge of a construction site in Flatbush. The building had no structural complaints before work started next door in September.
The site itself had racked up more than $12,000 in fines, and a stop work order issued in March was lifted in May.
Brooklyn building collapse: Why are criminal charges rare?
“It is extraordinarily rare for there to be criminal charges that are brought when things like this happen,” Martinez-Cid said. Prosecutions are far more common in other countries than they are in the U.S., he added.What factors played a role in Brooklyn building collapse
Eschenasy, who left the department about five years ago, said fatal collapses during his tenure were handled differently. “There were fatalities and they were investigated by the district attorney,” he said. Those cases leaned on forensic engineering reviews of the building's condition, its design and the paperwork exchanged between contractors, engineers and owners, he said.
Who could be held responsible for the Brooklyn building collapse?
Martinez-Cid said the lack of charges does not mean no one was at fault.
“Calling it an accident does not suggest that it wasn’t a preventable and horrible negligence that led to these things,” he said.
Investigators, he said, should look beyond the collapsed building to inspectors, the developer and subcontractors, including what precautions they took and what notice they had.Brooklyn building collapse raises questions about neighboring site cited in April
Eschenasy said the city's building code is clear that crews must protect neighboring structures, whatever their condition.
“Even if the building was in a poor condition, the contractor had to take all the possible precautions to keep it standing,” he said.
For now, Martinez-Cid said families will likely find justice mainly in civil court. Surfside victims recovered more than $1 billion, but “no one feels that that’s justice.”Copyright 2026 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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