(NewsNation) — Criminal charges, and any jail time that could come with them, are unlikely in the deadly Brooklyn building collapse, according to an attorney who led the legal fight for victims of the Surfside disaster.

Ricardo Martinez-Cid, lead counsel for the victims of the 2021 Surfside collapse in Florida, was a guest of NewsNation's "Katie Pavlich Tonight" on Thursday. Dan Eschenasy, a former chief structural engineer for New York City's Buildings Department, also appeared.

Eight people died Wednesday when the three-story building came down at the edge of a construction site in Flatbush. The building had no structural complaints before work started next door in September.

Members of the New York City Fire Department and first responders search for victims in the rubble a day after a building collapsed in Brooklyn in New York on November 12, 2026. New York City's fire department reported Thursday that more victims had been found after a three-story residential building collapsed a day earlier, raising the death toll to at least six, with 19 injured. Search efforts were continuing in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn, the agency said, with approximately 250 firefighters and rescue workers deployed to the site. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 11: A construction worker embraces a child at the scene of a partial building collapse on November 11, 2026 in the Flatbush neighborhood in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. One person has been confirmed dead and several others have reportedly been injured after a three-story building partially collapsed into an open construction site at Bedford Ave. and Flatbush Ave. in Brooklyn. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Firefighters move a person taken from the rubble for medical care at the scene of a building collapse in the Flatbush neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York City, United States, on November 11, 2026. One person has been confirmed dead and several others have reportedly been injured. A three-story building collapsed into a construction site at the corner of Bedford Ave. and Flatbush Ave. in Brooklyn. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

First responders work the scene after a building collapsed in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Ryan Murphy)

The site itself had racked up more than $12,000 in fines, and a stop work order issued in March was lifted in May.

Brooklyn building collapse: Why are criminal charges rare?

“It is extraordinarily rare for there to be criminal charges that are brought when things like this happen,” Martinez-Cid said. Prosecutions are far more common in other countries than they are in the U.S., he added.

Eschenasy, who left the department about five years ago, said fatal collapses during his tenure were handled differently. “There were fatalities and they were investigated by the district attorney,” he said. Those cases leaned on forensic engineering reviews of the building's condition, its design and the paperwork exchanged between contractors, engineers and owners, he said.

Who could be held responsible for the Brooklyn building collapse?

Martinez-Cid said the lack of charges does not mean no one was at fault.

“Calling it an accident does not suggest that it wasn’t a preventable and horrible negligence that led to these things,” he said.

Investigators, he said, should look beyond the collapsed building to inspectors, the developer and subcontractors, including what precautions they took and what notice they had.

Eschenasy said the city's building code is clear that crews must protect neighboring structures, whatever their condition.

“Even if the building was in a poor condition, the contractor had to take all the possible precautions to keep it standing,” he said.

For now, Martinez-Cid said families will likely find justice mainly in civil court. Surfside victims recovered more than $1 billion, but “no one feels that that’s justice.”

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