(NewsNation) — Rep. Ro Khanna says he wants to ban members of Congress from trading individual stocks. Now, a trust tied to his wife is drawing scrutiny for selling Nvidia shares just before the company's stock tumbled.

The California Democrat's wife's trust sold $1,000 to $15,000 worth of Nvidia stock on two dates, one in September and one in October, according to disclosures tracked by Capitol Trades. The second sale came a day after Nvidia hit an all-time high. Weeks later, CEO Jensen Huang resigned amid allegations of an affair with an alleged Chinese spy.

Chris Josephs, co-founder of investing platform Autopilot and creator of the Nancy Pelosi Stock Tracker, discussed the trades Thursday on NewsNation's "Katie Pavlich Tonight." He stopped short of accusing Khanna of insider trading, saying he doesn't know what the congressman knew. But he said Khanna sits on a committee that oversees China's ties with U.S. tech companies, and that the October sale landed about a month before the scandal broke.

"I don't know if he knows something ... but he did time it relatively well," Josephs said.

Khanna has publicly backed a ban on congressional stock trading, but he voted against the House's Stop Insider Trading Act. Democrats have said they opposed it because it did not cover the president.

Khanna has said his stocks sit in a family trust that he does not manage. Josephs argued that setup gets tricky, which is why he believes a law is needed: “Even if they aren’t insider trading, the perception of it is just not good, not healthy,” he said.

Josephs added that lawmakers should still be allowed to own stocks and "partake in the capitalism of America," as long as the rules and clear and enforced.

Copyright 2026 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NewsNation.