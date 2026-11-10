Sandra Birchmore’s friends ‘in limbo’ as Farwell jury says it can’t agree

Editor’s Note: This article contains discussions of suicide. Reader discretion is advised. If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, you can find resources in your area on the National Crisis Line website or by calling 988.

(NewsNation) — Jean Faletti said she nearly fainted when the judge announced the jury in Matthew Farwell's murder trial was deadlocked.

Sandra Birchmore jury deadlock 'unexpected': Friend

Faletti, a family friend and neighbor of Sandra Birchmore, told NewsNation's "Jesse Weber Live" on Monday that the news hit her hard. “At one point, I felt like I was going to faint hearing that because it was 100% completely unexpected,” she said.

Jurors told U.S. District Judge Denise Casper they cannot reach a consensus and do not expect that to change anytime soon. The jury of eight men and four women has deliberated since Friday afternoon after weeks of testimony from 50 witnesses. The judge sent them home and asked them to resume Tuesday morning.

“It was horrible to hear that word deadlocked,” Faletti said. She said she did not know whether one juror or several are holding out, or whether jurors simply need more time. “So we’re kind of left in limbo.”

Weeks before the federal trial over Sandra Birchmore's death, a judge has ruled on what evidence jurors can hear. (Photo: Barb Wright; Stoughton Police Department)

Faletti, who said she was in the court room almost every day, described the case as "almost cut and dry" and said she believes prosecutors "chewed up" the defense's experts.

Sandra Birchmore 'excited about the baby' before her death, friend says

Prosecutors allege Farwell began a sexual relationship with Birchmore when she was underage, then killed her and staged the scene to cover it up. Birchmore, 23 and pregnant, was found dead in her apartment in 2021 in what was initially ruled a suicide. Farwell denies the charges, and his defense maintains she died by suicide. He faces mandatory life in prison if convicted.

Faletti said she spoke with Birchmore in the days before her death and that Birchmore seemed like her regular self. “She was excited about the baby,” Faletti said, recalling Birchmore showed her a car seat and onesies. Suicide, she said, “was not an option for her.”

Faletti said she did not like Farwell and learned of the relationship when Birchmore was about 18 or 19.

“They saw a target. They saw prey and they hunted her,” Faletti said, adding all of the people involved “have to pay for what they’ve done.”

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