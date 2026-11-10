Pete Hegseth defends military operations amid impeachment threat

(NewsNation) — Secretary of War Pete Hegseth responded to a push to impeach him at a Pentagon press briefing Tuesday morning, his first since May, as the House heads toward a vote on eight articles of impeachment brought by a fellow Republican.

Hegseth called the forthcoming vote a "political spectacle," citing military successes under his leadership of the Department of Defense.

"It's a farce, and it's a stunt and everybody knows it," he said.

Pete Hegseth: 'This is not about me'

Hegseth repeatedly said actions against him were attacks against America's military.

"On the eve of Veterans Day, these resolutions tell every one of them that their service was a crime," he said.

"Put the secretary on trial today, and the men and women who carried out those orders tomorrow," he continued. "If they want to come for the warriors, they're going to have to come through me."

Hegseth told reporters Monday he isn't worried and is blocking out the noise, which he told service members to do as well during his Tuesday response.

Trump, Speaker Mike Johnson stand by Hegseth

President Donald Trump is standing by Hegseth and reigniting his feud with Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., who brought the articles.

"Pete Hegseth gets an “A” PLUS, PLUS, PLUS for his defense against a disgruntled, angry, defeated, former Congressman, Thomas Massie, a TOTAL LOSER!," the president said in a Truth Social post Tuesday.

Speaker Mike Johnson is also supporting Hegseth, calling Massie a "disgruntled congressman" and the impeachment effort "a political gambit for attention."

"I expect that we're going to defeat that," he said Tuesday. "The idea that you would impeach the Secretary of War at a time of international conflict sends a terrible message to our enemies and our allies, and we are not going to play that game."

Hegseth: 'Politics is not really my thing'

While taking questions from the press, Hegseth applauded Stephen Miller's new position as Trump's new chief of staff.

"We've got no better friend at the Department of War than Stephen Miller. He'll be a fantastic chief of staff," he said. "He understands the president's agenda. He will stand, he will fight and defend this republic, and we're proud to be right there with him all the way."

He also responded to comments Vice President JD Vance made after Democrats swept the midterms, placing blame on frustration over the Iran war.

"I respect the vice president greatly, and I'm certainly not going to exchange any finger-pointing. And thankfully, politics is not really my thing," he said. "I do the Department of War and making sure we're prepared and ready. So, a lot of people are going to look at the conflict and assess it. And the vice president has been a critical member of the team in every aspect of this, and we're grateful for all the input he's given me personally in our department."

What is Pete Hegseth accused of?

Massie's articles accuse Hegseth of violating the constitution and carrying out military operatives without congressional approval, including continued hostilities in Iran in violation of war powers law. They also allege failures to protect civilians, extrajudicial killings of suspected drug traffickers, the kidnapping of Nicolás Maduro, and suppressing free speech by going after Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly.

Will the House impeach Pete Hegseth?

A floor vote is now expected Tuesday evening. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has said he’s a firm yes on impeachment, and with Democrats widely expected to join him, only a few Republicans would be needed to pass it.

What happens next?

If the House votes to impeach, the Senate would consider the charges. Conviction and removal would take a two-thirds vote, or 67 senators if all 100 vote. Republicans hold 53 seats, a much higher hurdle than House impeachment.

Hegseth would be only the second secretary of war to face impeachment. William Belknap, President Ulysses S. Grant’s secretary of war, was impeached in 1876 over alleged corruption.

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