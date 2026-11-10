Starbucks announces Snowcap Marshmallow drinks for holiday lineup

(NewsNation) — Starbucks released its first holiday drinks on Nov. 5, and the coffeehouse has announced more seasonal beverages are coming to the menu Dec. 1. Snowcap Marshmallow-flavored cold foam will hit stores to add a wintry topping to mocha, hot chocolate and iced matcha lattes.

"Starbucks new Snowcap Marshmallow beverages bring together classic flavor pairings, such as marshmallows and cookies with mocha, matcha or hot chocolate," Starbucks said in a press release.

"All the beverages in the collection will be available hot or iced, and the creamy melted marshmallow flavored cold foam will join Starbucks holiday cold foam lineup."

The Snowcap Marshmallow Mocha is made with espresso, mocha sauce and milk, topped with melted marshmallow-flavored cold foam and cookie topping.

Snowcap Marshmallow Matcha features the same topping as the mocha, over a matcha latte. And the Snowcap Marshmallow Hot Chocolate is made with the marshmallow cookie topping over a mocha hot chocolate.

Starbucks Merry Berry Frappuccino, out Dec. 17, features white chocolate mocha sauce, layered with strawberry puree and raspberry syrup, topped with whipped cream and finished with a vanilla red bow cookie. (Photo courtesy of Starbucks)

Later that month, Starbucks launches the Merry Berry Frappuccino, an icy blended drink of white chocolate mocha layered with strawberry puree and raspberry syrup. The drink, out Dec. 17, is topped with whipped cream and a red bow vanilla cookie.

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