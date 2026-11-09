Texas political shift could impact immigration enforcement policies

(NewsNation) — A serious shift in Texas political leadership could have significant impacts on what immigration enforcement looks like moving forward as Democrat governor-elect Gina Hinojosa prepares to take over.

Hinojosa’s midterms victory over Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signals change is certain to take place in terms of how state and local law enforcement agencies interact with U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement.

In Houston and Austin, the impacts are already being felt, as the mayors have already announced changes.

Houston Mayor John Whitmire said after Hinojosa defeated Abbott that “elections matter” and he has already ordered Houston police to stop contacting ICE based solely on the fact that they have a civil immigration warrant unless the target of the warrant is also being detained on an arrestable offense.

Whitmire has consulted with Democratic elected officials across the state. He said the goal is to reduce fear and anxiety across Houston. However, Texas Senate Bill 4 still restricts cities from completely blocking cooperation between police and federal immigration agents and officers, leaving that policy open to possible legal challenges.

Houston was placed in a national spotlight in July when a Mexican man, Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, was fatally shot by an ICE officer while he was on his way to a construction project. ICE officials later confirmed that he was not the intended target of a traffic stop part of their operation.

Houston Mayor John Whitmire smiles after he took the oath of office during a private ceremony shortly after midnight Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in the Mayors Office at City Hall in Houston. (Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

How election results impact ICE relationships in Austin and San Antonio

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson, meanwhile, has asked local police to prepare for updated departmental policies once Hinojosa is sworn into office. Although some Austin city council members have said they would like to see cooperation limited with ICE, Watson insists the state will continue to adhere to the state law.

City council members in San Antonio have already started planning ahead thanks to the blue shift, which also included Democrat James Talarico winning a seat in the U.S. Senate. Council members in San Antonio have already proposed a change in policy as to when police officers contact ICE.

Local elected officials want to limit that contact to when an undocumented immigrant is already headed to jail on other criminal charges or warrants and when ICE has an administrative warrant, which would require a judge’s signature.

Hinojosa has not publicly stated what she has planned for how the state works with ICE. The Democrat has also not said whether the state will continue to use Operation Lone Star, which was introduced by Abbott.

A memorial grows at the site where Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was fatally shot by ICE agents, last week, on Monday, July 13, 2026, in Houston. (AP Photo/Karen Warren)

The joint border security, which was launched in 2021, uses both the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Military Department, which includes the Texas National Guard, to help enforce federal immigration policies.

Hinojosa voted against the first round of appropriations for Operation Lone Star and has criticized Abbott for wasting taxpayer money to “grandstand” with it, according to Border Report, though she has not laid out an exact plan for its future.

“As governor, I’ll put in the work to secure the border, not waste working Texans’ money on political theater,” she said in a statement released by her office before last week's midterms.

However, Hinojosa’s leadership will not automatically erase Texas’ ban on so-called “sanctuary city” policies, which prohibit local police agencies from participating in federal immigration enforcement duties or cooperating with federal immigration agencies like ICE and Customs and Border Protection.

Austin’s legal guidance says cooperation must also stay within constitutional limit, which introduces a fight over how much discretion local police have.

Is President Trump prepared to work with Democrats on immigration?

President Donald Trump has already said he has confidence the incoming Texas governor will keep his policies when it comes to securing the southern border but has indicated that he will step in if necessary.

The Department of Homeland Security has said Democrats’ election night success in Texas will not keep the federal agency from carrying out its policies. DHS officials have already suggested ICE could be more visible in cities like Houston, Austin and San Antonio.

The department says partnerships allow agents to take custody of people through local law enforcement. Without that cooperation, however, federal officers have to go out and find them.

“When politicians bar local law enforcement from working with DHS, our law enforcement officers have a more visible presence so that we can find and apprehend the criminals let out of jails and back into communities,” a DHS spokesperson told NewsNation.

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said despite the Democrats taking over control in Texas, the agency’s “mission continues” and that “we won’t let sanctuary politicians stop us from arresting and removing criminals like these.”

Yet, despite Mullin’s commitment to business as usual and the appointment of Stephen Miller as Trump’s chief of staff last week, Trump acknowledged in an interview with “60 Minutes” on Sunday that his plan to carry out the largest domestic mass deportation in American history was “too tough.”

“I think I got an A plus for closing up the border," Trump said. "I get very high marks for getting the bad ones out, but I get hurt because we also took people that had good jobs that created one violation for breaking of the law, that was what they came into the country illegally.”

Trump also said he could see working out a deal with the new Democratic majority, calling the potential for compromise "actually doable."

A former ICE official told NewsNation last week Miller's ascension "sends a pretty loud message" that the White House will double down on the mass deportation plan, of which Miller is the primary architect.

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