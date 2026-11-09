Going to school in war: How Ukraine’s children are still trying to learn

(NewsNation) — Nearly five years into the war, in basements and underground shelters, children in Ukraine have continued to hold on to learning, as many schools and educational facilities have been damaged or destroyed.

Since the beginning of Russia's war in Ukraine, more than 4,650 educational facilities have been damaged, with 423 completely destroyed, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights said, as reported by the Brussels Times.

When a warning comes that a missile could hit, students descend to basements, where they crowd together and attempt to continue their learning. Although most students receive their education online or above ground and seek shelter when needed, there are now 74 wholly underground schools in Ukraine, The New York Times reported.

The impact of war on children extends beyond buildings that turned into rubble, imposing “consequences that will define an entire generation,” said UNICEF Global Deputy Spokesperson Ricardo Pires.

According to the latest OECD PISA results, many students in Ukraine who took the test fell behind in certain subjects, with one-third not reaching the basic level of achievement in science and about half not reaching it in maths or reading, Pires said.

With Russian explosions and missiles hitting various parts of Ukraine every day, air-raid sirens are loud enough to disrupt children’s school days, forcing them to run for shelter.

“An air-raid siren means a maths lesson stops halfway through,” Pires said. “Children leave their desks for shelter. They wait for the all-clear. They return. They try to concentrate again and then the siren sounds. It’s worth repeating: Children and parents do everything to study. But the impact of this war is clear and visceral.”

Since the start of the 2026-2027 school year, children have experienced an average of 34 hours of air-raid alarms during school time, more than 13% of scheduled learning hours, according to UNICEF data covering the period up to Oct. 20. Air-raid alarms took place on nearly two-thirds of school days in the period of September and October 2026.

“I’ve just returned to in-person school; however, we still spend most of our school day in a shelter because of air raids,” said 15-year-old Katia from Mykolaiv to UNICEF. “It is difficult to concentrate and learn properly in these conditions.”

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