Investigators return to Brooke Hanlon’s home 5 months after fatal stabbing

(NewsNation) — It's now been five months since Brooke Hanlon was fatally stabbed in the bedroom of her New Jersey home, and investigators recently returned to the property, reportedly searching for hours.

Now, a 911 call is at the center of the investigation into who killed the 35-year-old mother. Since ruling it a homicide, police have been tight-lipped, giving no updates on suspects, a motive or even if there's a threat to the public.

But there's renewed attention this week and a possible break in the case after police swarmed the Hanlon home, searching the property for hours and being seen taking out multiple brown bags of potential evidence.

This is the first time in five months that virtually anything has happened in this tragic mystery. Cops were at the house in Chester last week.

NewsNation obtained photos from neighbors, and you can see dozens of police cars, different types of police cars stretching around the block in both directions.

Neighbors told NewsNation that they were there for two days, taking things from the home. Neighbors also confirmed that her husband, Conor, has been back at the home in recent weeks, sometimes staying overnight.

NewsNation has been reporting on this for months, and every time we've been to the house in recent months, there's been no sign of anyone inside the home.

Authorities will not confirm why they were there last week or if they were executing a search warrant. They simply say there is no update at this time.

On June 6, 35-year-old Brooke Hanlon, new mom and psychotherapist, was found stabbed to death in her home. Her husband, Conor, found her.

On a 911 call, a frantic Conor Hanlon is heard telling dispatchers that his wife is unconscious and bleeding, saying there was blood everywhere and a cut on her chest.

The Morris County medical examiner ruled the cause of death as multiple sharp force injuries and ruled it a homicide.

NewsNation has tried to reach Conor Hanlon since this happened and has confirmed that after his wife's murder, he took a medical leave of absence from work.

Brooke Hanlon's friend, Jennifer Payne, told NewsNation that Hanlon was a kind and generous soul.

"She was truly one of the kindest, most genuine souls I've ever had the pleasure of being friends with," Payne said. "I just want people to know that Brooke was so much more than another tragic death or a name in a news story. She was deeply loved by so many."

Neighbors in the area told NewsNation that police were called to the area of the Hanlon home in the month before the murder, investigating a 911 call.

Authorities, though, when asked, wouldn't tell me anything about that 911 call.

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