Russell Brand being remanded ‘surprised’ entertainment reporter

(NewsNation) — Entertainment reporter Kinsey Schofield was surprised that Russell Brand was unable to say goodbye to his family before sentencing.

Brand was convicted of rape and sexual assault charges Thursday, on allegations dating back more than 20 years.

Judge Joel Bennathan said Brand would receive a prison term when he is sentenced Monday. He was taken into custody.

Brand, 51, denied the charges and testified that he was obsessed with sex as a young man and once led a promiscuous life but had never forced anyone to do something against their will.

He was convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault involving four women. He was acquitted of two rape counts and one count of attempted indecent assault.

"He's been remanded into custody and this surprised me. The judge refused to let him go home, to say goodbye to his children this weekend," Schofield told NewsNation's Jesse Weber.

"That tells you how seriously the court is treating these convictions," she added.

Brand is facing "significant time" behind bars, according to the judge. Police are also investigating two additional rape allegations against the comedian-actor.

Meghan Markle's half-brother a 'person of interest': Report

Meghan Markle's estranged half-brother is now reportedly a person of interest in a child sexual abuse material investigation involving their father.

Thomas Markle Jr. was the one who first alerted authorities to alleged child sexual abuse material at his father's home in the Philippines.

According to The Telegraph, Philippine authorities say a witness claims underage girls were brought to Thomas Jr.'s home. Authorities reportedly stressed he is not currently a suspect.

Thomas Markle Sr., the estranged father of Meghan Markle, is reportedly under investigation after his son told authorities he discovered suspected child sexual abuse material among belongings left at a residence in the Philippines, The Sun reported.

According to People, Thomas Markle Jr. told investigators he found “hundreds, if not thousands” of images and videos while sorting through items left behind by his father. He said he reported the material to local authorities and contacted the FBI. Authorities have not publicly announced charges against Thomas Markle Sr.

NewsNation'sDon Davis and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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