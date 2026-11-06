Sandra Birchmore, Karen Read cases to be reviewed by incoming DA

(NewsNation) — The district attorney involved in the Karen Read and Sandra Birchmore cases will be replaced.

Democrat Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey did not run for reelection and is subsequently to be replaced by Djuna Perkins, who said her run for DA was inspired by outrage at Morrissey’s work.

“Let’s restore justice in Norfolk County… I think we’ve all lost faith in the criminal justice system. And I think that taints all other aspects of government,” Perkins said following her midterm victory, via WCVB.

Perkins, also a Democrat, noted her foremost priority was to review the staff present in the district attorney’s office that has received criticism for its handling of the Read and Birchmore cases.

“Everybody’s going to be interviewed. I want to make sure that everyone in the office is ready to adhere to the highest ethical and professional standards,” she said.

Perkins plans to review both cases.

Review of Sandra Birchmore case

During her campaign, Perkins was critical of the district attorney’s handling of the case and this week added any individuals with criminal responsibility in the case will be dealt with.

Jurors are preparing to decide whether former Massachusetts police officer Matthew Farwell murdered Birchmore or she died by suicide.

“I will prosecute them. I’m strongly considering an investigative grand jury for the Youth Explorer program in Stoughton,” Perkins said.

The program is where a teenage Birchmore first met Farwell and other officers who were found to have had sexual relationships with her.

Karen Read case to undergo review

Read was acquitted on three charges related to the death of her boyfriend, former Boston police officer John O’Keefe. She was facing manslaughter while operating under the influence, second-degree murder and leaving the scene of an accident as well as operating under the influence.

The first trial ended in a hung jury in July 2024. In the second trial, Read was found not guilty of all three charges and convicted of operating under the influence.

Since the acquittal, Read has filed a civil lawsuit against the town of Canton, Massachusetts, and the Massachusetts State Police, alleging misconduct and negligence in the investigation that led to her prosecution.

“I would like to know what went wrong. I want to see why the decisions were made that were made,” Perkins said.

“And to the extent possible, to the extent legally permissible, I do want to release the results of what those, kind of an audit of the office to say, like what? What on earth was going on at the time?”

Copyright 2026 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NewsNation.